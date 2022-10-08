Eight new Waikato regional councillors - Waikato Regional Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Provisional votes are in for the 2022 local government elections, with eight new members elected to Waikato Regional Council.
Two councillors had been re-elected unopposed, both in the MÄori constituencies established nine years ago: Kataraina Hodge for NgÄ Tai ki Uta, and Tipa Mahuta for NgÄ Hau e WhÄ.
While the vast majority of votes have been counted, special votes and voting papers delivered this morning to the offices of the 11 constituent territorial authorities in the Waikato Regional Council area are yet to be included in these results.
Preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 10 October. Official results are expected to be received by Thursday, 13 October.
The first official meeting of the new council will be on Thursday, 27 October, when a chair and deputy chair will be selected by councillors.
Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: "The new triennium is an exciting time and there are already a number of major projects well underway which will be continuing over the coming years.
"Early in the new term, councillors will review and confirm their strategic focus. Also, a number of important pieces of policy work are underway, among them the Regional Coastal Plan and the freshwater policy review required by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.
"There are some major challenges and opportunities expected ahead that will impact on the Waikato region. Our council will be working with others, particularly our iwi partners, to continue to address these challenges and optimise these opportunities to make the Waikato region even better," Mr McLay said.
Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)
Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)
Clarkson, Bruce
12,521
Elected
Hughes, Chris
11,527
Elected
Macdonald, Meshweyla
9162
Nickel, Jennifer
11,712
Elected
Rimmington, Russ
10,953
Strange, Angela
15,263
Elected
TaupÅ-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)
Downard, Mich’eal
5089
Elected
Kidd, Peter
478
Stevenson, Simone
3208
Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)
Maher, Warren
5834
Elected
Tegg, Denis
5499
Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)
Adams, Anaru
2054
Cookson, Robert
5190
Elected
Dunbar-Smith, Ben
6383
Elected
Goodman, Anita
2928
Katzur, Justus
885
Sherwood, Philip
4595
Van der Aa, Chris
1798
Waine, David
1206
Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)
Hayman, Jennifer
3598
Lichtwark, Fred
5016
Smith, Noel
6296
Elected
Storey, Pamela
6172
Elected
WaipÄ-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)
Graf, Clyde
7025
Elected
Kneebone, Stu
8709
Elected
Quayle, Barry
4971
Sherriff, Judy
6216
NgÄ Tai Ki Uta MÄori constituency (1 vacancy)
Hodge, Kataraina
Elected unopposed
NgÄ Hau E WhÄ MÄori constituency (1 vacancy)
Mahuta, Tipa
Elected unopposed
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice