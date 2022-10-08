Eight new Waikato regional councillors - Waikato Regional Council

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 16:28

Provisional votes are in for the 2022 local government elections, with eight new members elected to Waikato Regional Council.

Two councillors had been re-elected unopposed, both in the MÄori constituencies established nine years ago: Kataraina Hodge for NgÄ Tai ki Uta, and Tipa Mahuta for NgÄ Hau e WhÄ.

While the vast majority of votes have been counted, special votes and voting papers delivered this morning to the offices of the 11 constituent territorial authorities in the Waikato Regional Council area are yet to be included in these results.

Preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 10 October. Official results are expected to be received by Thursday, 13 October.

The first official meeting of the new council will be on Thursday, 27 October, when a chair and deputy chair will be selected by councillors.

Waikato Regional Council Chief Executive Chris McLay said: "The new triennium is an exciting time and there are already a number of major projects well underway which will be continuing over the coming years.

"Early in the new term, councillors will review and confirm their strategic focus. Also, a number of important pieces of policy work are underway, among them the Regional Coastal Plan and the freshwater policy review required by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management.

"There are some major challenges and opportunities expected ahead that will impact on the Waikato region. Our council will be working with others, particularly our iwi partners, to continue to address these challenges and optimise these opportunities to make the Waikato region even better," Mr McLay said.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

Clarkson, Bruce

12,521

Elected

Hughes, Chris

11,527

Elected

Macdonald, Meshweyla

9162

Nickel, Jennifer

11,712

Elected

Rimmington, Russ

10,953

Strange, Angela

15,263

Elected

TaupÅ-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

Downard, Mich’eal

5089

Elected

Kidd, Peter

478

Stevenson, Simone

3208

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

Maher, Warren

5834

Elected

Tegg, Denis

5499

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

Adams, Anaru

2054

Cookson, Robert

5190

Elected

Dunbar-Smith, Ben

6383

Elected

Goodman, Anita

2928

Katzur, Justus

885

Sherwood, Philip

4595

Van der Aa, Chris

1798

Waine, David

1206

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

Hayman, Jennifer

3598

Lichtwark, Fred

5016

Smith, Noel

6296

Elected

Storey, Pamela

6172

Elected

WaipÄ-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

Graf, Clyde

7025

Elected

Kneebone, Stu

8709

Elected

Quayle, Barry

4971

Sherriff, Judy

6216

NgÄ Tai Ki Uta MÄori constituency (1 vacancy)

Hodge, Kataraina

Elected unopposed

NgÄ Hau E WhÄ MÄori constituency (1 vacancy)

Mahuta, Tipa

Elected unopposed