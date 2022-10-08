Progress results for Kaipara’s local elections - Kaipara District Council

|
Progress results for Kaipara’s local government elections are now available. Votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices today and special votes requiring validation are yet to be counted. Preliminary results will be available mid to late afternoon tomorrow, Sunday 09 October. Official results will be announced from Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October.
Progress results for Kaipara District Council elections as at 2.10pm Saturday 08 October are:
Mayor
Name
Affiliation
Status
JEPSON, Craig Eldon
Elected
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
Excluded
NAYYAR, Ash
Excluded
DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
Excluded
WALKER, Gordon
Excluded
NATHAN, Brenden
Excluded
Based on 7213 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 55 blank votes.
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme
Independent
Elected
WILLIAMS, Rachael
Elected
HOWARD, Mike
Independent
Elected
FERGUSON, Mike
Excluded
SANSOM, Misty
Excluded
EMSLEY, Dennis
Excluded
TSCHIRKY, Martina
Excluded
Based on 2796 voting documents with 44 informal votes and 39 blank votes.
Otamatea General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
VINCENT, Mark Gregory
Elected
MANDERSON, Ron
Elected
SELLARS, Chris Worzel
Excluded
ALLOTT, Graham
Excluded
Based on 1350 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 52 blank votes.
Te Moananui o Kaipara MÄori Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
PANIORA, Pera
Elected
NATHAN, Brenden
Excluded
HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony
Excluded
TOAUTU, Paturiri
Excluded
JOHNSON, Phillip
Excluded
Based on 425 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 13 blank votes.
Wairoa General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
LAMBETH, Gordon
Elected
NAYYAR, Ash
Elected
WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
Elected
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
Excluded
ANCRUM, Mark
Independent
Excluded
MELVILLE, Alec
Excluded
NATHAN, Joesephine
Excluded
TANE, Jay
Excluded
Based on 2642 voting documents with 25 informal votes and 42 blank votes.
