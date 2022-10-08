Progress results for Kaipara’s local elections - Kaipara District Council

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 16:37

Progress results for Kaipara’s local government elections are now available. Votes hand-delivered to Kaipara District Council offices today and special votes requiring validation are yet to be counted. Preliminary results will be available mid to late afternoon tomorrow, Sunday 09 October. Official results will be announced from Thursday 13 October to Wednesday 19 October.

Progress results for Kaipara District Council elections as at 2.10pm Saturday 08 October are:

Mayor

Name

Affiliation

Status

JEPSON, Craig Eldon

Elected

JOYCE-PAKI, Karen

Excluded

NAYYAR, Ash

Excluded

DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria

Excluded

WALKER, Gordon

Excluded

NATHAN, Brenden

Excluded

Based on 7213 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 55 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme

Independent

Elected

WILLIAMS, Rachael

Elected

HOWARD, Mike

Independent

Elected

FERGUSON, Mike

Excluded

SANSOM, Misty

Excluded

EMSLEY, Dennis

Excluded

TSCHIRKY, Martina

Excluded

Based on 2796 voting documents with 44 informal votes and 39 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

VINCENT, Mark Gregory

Elected

MANDERSON, Ron

Elected

SELLARS, Chris Worzel

Excluded

ALLOTT, Graham

Excluded

Based on 1350 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 52 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara MÄori Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

PANIORA, Pera

Elected

NATHAN, Brenden

Excluded

HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony

Excluded

TOAUTU, Paturiri

Excluded

JOHNSON, Phillip

Excluded

Based on 425 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 13 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

LAMBETH, Gordon

Elected

NAYYAR, Ash

Elected

WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn

Elected

JOYCE-PAKI, Karen

Excluded

ANCRUM, Mark

Independent

Excluded

MELVILLE, Alec

Excluded

NATHAN, Joesephine

Excluded

TANE, Jay

Excluded

Based on 2642 voting documents with 25 informal votes and 42 blank votes.