Whangarei District Council Election Progress Results

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 15:23

The progress results in the 2022 Whangarei District Council local government election have been released.

Please find attached contact details for successful candidates (bearing in mind that these are PROGRESS results).

All results reported here are progress results. Preliminary results will be released on Sunday 9 October after 11am, with the final results announced between 13 and 19 October.

Progress Results

Mayor

Vincent Cocurullo is in a comfortable lead in the race for the Mayoralty with 7132 votes, followed by Mike Budd with 4984 and Ken Couper in third with 4287.

At this stage the successful ward councillor candidates are:

Bream Bay General Ward

Ken Couper (2189 votes)

Phil Halse (2083 votes).

Hikurangi-Coastal General Ward

Gavin Benney (1462)

Scott McKenzie (1176)

Mangakahia-Maungatapere General Ward

Simon Reid (1332)

Whangārei District Māori Ward

Deb Harding (698)

Phoenix Ruka (694)

Whangārei Heads General Ward

Patrick Holmes (1602)

Whangārei Urban General Ward

Vince Cocurullo (5285) (Mayor)

Jayne Golightly (4596)

Paul Yovich (3384)

Carol Peters (3348)

Nicholas Connop (3318)

Marie Olsen (3134)

Whangarei District Council Chief Executive Simon Weston thanked all candidates in the election for their vision, courage and commitment to their communities.