Local government election voting concluded in the Tararua District Council

Saturday, 8 October, 2022 - 15:49

Local Government Election 2022 Progress results for the Tararua District Council have been announced and voting has closed.

Local Government Election voting closed at midday today and progress results are now available on the Tararua District Council. website, www.tararuadc.govt.nz

The progress results, at this stage, account for 90 per cent of votes counted so far. At this stage the overall percentage of eligible voters that returned a vote was 44.67%, being 5,772 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

The preliminary results may differ from today’s progress result as votes cast today and special votes are counted. Results will continue to be posted on the elections page of our website throughout the week until the special votes have been accounted for and a final declaration of results that will be posted between 13-15 October 2022.

Progress results for Tararua District Council can be viewed at: https://www.electionz.com/LGE2022Results/ELT41TR22_results.pdf The Tararua district also had its first MÄori Ward this year and was contested by three candidates. For more Tararua District Council Local Government Election information head to our website at: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/your-council/local-elections