Waikato district progress election results

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 09:15

Waikato District Council would like to extend a massive thank you to the 27.8% of Waikato district residents who cast their votes in the local elections 2022.

Following the closure of voting at midday Saturday, progress results indicate that Jacqui Church is likely to lead the Waikato district as Mayor over the next three years.

Preliminary results are due later today, Sunday 9 October, and final results will be available by Friday 14 October.

