'New councils should reject war on cars' - David Seymour

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 09:01

"The ACT Party welcomes all new and returning mayors and councillors - and asks them to reject the war on cars," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"All over the country, speed limits are being cut to a crawl.

"Auckland Transport is lowering speed limits on 1600 roads to as low as 10 kilometres per hour. Wellington City Council is cutting speeds on 80 per cent of Wellington roads. After thousands of years of human history, we are the first society ever to try going slower.

"And that’s before you get to Waka Kotahi who’s lowering the speed limits on main highways like the Napier/Taupo Rd.

"ACT has been on tour across New Zealand and the message we’ve received is clear. People have things to do, places to go and people to see. They want to be able to go about their business without a noisy minority getting in the way.

"Whether it’s getting kids to sport practice, getting to work, trucks delivering goods or tradies getting to jobs - people want to be able to move around quickly.

"As mayors and councillors take on their new roles, we encourage them to put people and productivity at the centre of their decision making."

Sign ACT’s petition here: https://www.act.org.nz/campaigns/speed-limits