Hamilton City Council’s preliminary results bring a change

As Hamilton City Council inches closer to confirming the next era of elected members, there’s been one change in the new Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.
Today, more than 3000 votes cast on Election Day have been counted, known as preliminary results, reaffirming Paula Southgate as the front runner for re-election as Mayor.
The Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward sees Melaina Huaki now in one of the two seats with Moko Tauariki, signalling it will be a close race to the finish line.
The following candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City councillors:
East Ward
Ryan Hamilton Anna Casey-Cox Maxine van Oosten Mark Donovan Kesh Naidoo-Rauf Andrew Bydder
West Ward
Geoff Taylor Angela O’Leary Ewan Wilson Sarah Thomson Emma Pike Louise Hutt
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward
Moko Tauariki Melaina Huaki
With special votes still to be counted, Hamilton’s vote count is 28.8%.
Final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 13 October.
Download the preliminary results
