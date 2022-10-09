Preliminary results - Selwyn District Council local elections

|
[ login or create an account ]
The preliminary result for the Selwyn District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.
Preliminary results include all ordinary votes received and counted, but not all special votes. Official results, with all ordinary votes and all special votes counted, will be released by Thursday 13 October.
Mayoralty Votes Received
BROUGHTON, Sam 15,011
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 3,148
WOODS, Bill 1,876
INFORMAL 8
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 383
Malvern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
GLIDDON, Lydia Independent 2,541
MUGFORD, Bob Independent 1,755
GALLAGHER, Jenny 1,572
WILSHIRE, Samuel 1,483
SAMUEL, Samantha 1,456
CLEMENS, Andrea Independent 639
INFORMAL 3
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 106
Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
DEAN, Phil 3,366
REID, Nicole 3,070
MCINNES, Sophie 2,416
PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent 2,212
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 1,612
STENHOUSE, Mel Independent 1,515
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 93
Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received
EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent 2,025
MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent 1,578
ARCHER, Elle Independent 1,375
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 107
Springs Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received
LYALL, Malcolm 4,304
MILLER, Grant 4,254
HASSON, Debra Independent 3,297
COLLOTY, Dave Independent 2,279
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 240
Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received
ELLIS, Sean 490
WOODS, Bill 268
FROST, Vicky 153
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 53
Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)
No election required. The following are elected
MAY, Ken
NU’U, Sharn
West Melton Subdivision
No election required. The following are elected
PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain
RUSSELL, Bruce
The voter return was 42.29%, being 20,427 votes, excluding special votes.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice