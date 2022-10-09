Preliminary results - Selwyn District Council local elections

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 13:48

The preliminary result for the Selwyn District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.

Preliminary results include all ordinary votes received and counted, but not all special votes. Official results, with all ordinary votes and all special votes counted, will be released by Thursday 13 October.

Mayoralty Votes Received

BROUGHTON, Sam 15,011

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 3,148

WOODS, Bill 1,876

INFORMAL 8

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 383

Malvern Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

GLIDDON, Lydia Independent 2,541

MUGFORD, Bob Independent 1,755

GALLAGHER, Jenny 1,572

WILSHIRE, Samuel 1,483

SAMUEL, Samantha 1,456

CLEMENS, Andrea Independent 639

INFORMAL 3

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 106

Rolleston Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received

DEAN, Phil 3,366

REID, Nicole 3,070

MCINNES, Sophie 2,416

PRATAP, Moneel Your life is my life - Independent 2,212

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne - Know Gain 1,612

STENHOUSE, Mel Independent 1,515

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 93

Ellesmere Ward (2 vacancies) Votes Received

EPIHA, Shane Ngapou O Te Hahi Independent 2,025

MUNDT, Elizabeth Independent 1,578

ARCHER, Elle Independent 1,375

INFORMAL 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 107

Springs Ward (3 vacancies) Votes Received

LYALL, Malcolm 4,304

MILLER, Grant 4,254

HASSON, Debra Independent 3,297

COLLOTY, Dave Independent 2,279

INFORMAL 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 240

Tawera Community Subdivision (1 vacancy) Votes Received

ELLIS, Sean 490

WOODS, Bill 268

FROST, Vicky 153

INFORMAL 4

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 53

Hawkins Subdivision (2 Vacancies)

No election required. The following are elected

MAY, Ken

NU’U, Sharn

West Melton Subdivision

No election required. The following are elected

PAYNE, Calvin Know Payne, Know Gain

RUSSELL, Bruce

The voter return was 42.29%, being 20,427 votes, excluding special votes.