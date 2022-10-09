Preliminary results: Two changes, with about 4000 special votes still to be counted - Wellington City elections

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 11:51

Preliminary results of the 2022 Wellington City elections have resulted in two changes to the progress list issued yesterday of candidates elected.

Nīkau Wi Neera is leading for the single seat in the new Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward on Wellington City Council. He received 780 votes, 5 more than Matthew Reweti who led yesterday when progress results were announced.

And Jackson Lacy is leading for the Tawa Community Board. He received 544 votes, 7 ahead of Warwick Glendinning who led yesterday.

Wellington City Deputy Electoral Officer Jennifer Parker says there were no other significant changes to the progress voting results issued yesterday afternoon.

The voter return was 43.26%, being 69,417 voting papers, excluding special votes.

About 4000 special votes were issued. Special votes that were returned will be verified by the Electoral Commission and included in the final results to be released by Friday 14 October.

Progress results

Progress results included votes returned up until Friday 7 October. Votes hand delivered on Saturday morning 8 October and all special votes are not included in a progress result.

Progress results reflected approximately 85% of the votes.

Preliminary results

Preliminary results include all the ordinary votes, including those hand delivered on Saturday morning 8 October. Special votes are not included.

Final results

Once all special votes have been validated by the Electoral Commission, we will announce the final results on Friday 14 October 2022. They include all votes, including special votes, returned by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.