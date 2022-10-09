Preliminary results of Kāpiti Coast District Council election

|
Preliminary results of the 2022 Kāpiti Coast District Council elections have resulted in some changes to the progress results issued yesterday of candidates elected. These are subject to special votes being counted and the final results being confirmed on Thursday, so results may still change.
Karl Webber has been provisionally elected to the Paraparaumu Community Board.
Two candidates, Kathy Speirs and Rob Kofoed, have been provisionally elected as Paraparaumu Ward and District Ward Councillors respectively, as well as to Community Boards. Candidates are appointed to the highest position elected with Councillor roles taking precedence over Community Board positions. At this stage, the next highest polling candidate for the Ōtaki Community Board is Jackie Elliot and the next highest polling candidate for the Paraparaumu Community Board is Glen Olsen. Membership of the Boards will be confirmed when final results are issued.
The preliminary results show a voter turnout of 19,417, up from total voter turnout in 2019, including special votes, of 18,343.
The following candidates are provisionally elected to the Council:
Mayor
Janet Holborow
Councillors
Districtwide Councillors
Liz Koh Rob Kofoed Lawrence Kirby
Ōtaki Ward Councillor
Shelly Warwick
Waikanae Ward Councillor
Jocelyn Prvanov Nigel Wilson
Paraparaumu Ward Councillor
Martin Halliday Glen Cooper Kathy Spiers
Paekākāriki-Raumati Ward Councillor
Sophie Handford
Community Board members
Ōtaki Community Board
Rob Kofoed Chris Papps Simon Black Cam Butler
Waikanae Community Board
Tonchi Begovich Michelle Lewis Richard Mansell Michael Moore
Paraparaumu Community Board
Kathy Spiers Guy Burns Bernie Randall Karl Webber
Raumati Community Board
Bede Laracy Jonny Best Tim Sutton Tarn Sheerin
Paekākāriki Community Board
Sorcha Ruth Christian Judge Sean McKinley Kelsey Lee
Final results will be confirmed on Thursday 13 October 2022 once special votes have been processed.
See kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote for the Preliminary Results Iteration Report.
