Incoming Auckland Mayor: First Day Arrangements

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 14:57

Incoming Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown will arrive at work at 8 am tomorrow, Monday 10 October.

He will be met on the ground floor of Auckland Council Building, 135 Albert Street, by Auckland Council Chief Executive Officer Jim Stabback.

Mr Brown and Mr Stabback may make some brief comments to media.

Mr Brown will then spend most of the day being briefed on the Council’s books, its economic forecasts over the next three years, and all contingent liabilities and other risks. That includes not just the Council itself, but also the CCOs and all the other entities in which ratepayers have an interest.

A brief statement may be made later in the day on the state of the Council’s finances.

Through the rest of the week, Mr Brown plans to meet with all members of the new governing board to congratulate them in person and to discuss how they can best help deliver the change Auckland voters have demanded.

Mr Brown also plans to meet with the leadership of the Independent MÄori Statutory Board and with outgoing Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins to discuss how they can help contribute to the change Aucklanders have voted for.