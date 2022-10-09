Gore District Council 2022 Triennial Elections Preliminary Result

|
[ login or create an account ]
The preliminary result for the Gore District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.
Mayoralty Votes Received
BELL, Ben Team Hokonui 2,346
HICKS, Tracy 2,333
INFORMAL 1 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 113
Gore Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received
HIGHSTED, Bret 1,675 REID, Bronwyn Anne 1,669 MCPHAIL, Paul 1,667 DICKSON, Glenys 1,546 MCKENZIE, Robert Caveman Team Hokonui 1,431
GRANT, Nick 1,362 MCSTAY, Stephen 928 RETI, Janeen Team Hokonui 766 TURIPA, Reuben Rupi 743
INFORMAL 1 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 29
Council - At Large (3 vacancies) Votes Received
MCPHAIL, Richard 3,417 STRINGER, Joe Team Hokonui 2,639 HOVELL, Keith Positive Change 2,212
DIXON, Steven Boko 1,824 ADAMS-GRAY, Liz 950
INFORMAL 3 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 165
Mataura Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received
MATAHIKI, Darren 301 DIXON, Steven Boko 296 COATS, Nicky 252 TURNBULL, Laurel 252 TE AU, Colleen 198
WAIHAPE, Constance 189 COLEMAN-CLARKE, Matu-Taera 186
STORER, Melissa 169 ROWLING, Tanya 151 ADCOCK, Gina 116
INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 7
Mataura Licensing Trust - Ward 2 (3 vacancies) Votes Received
BURGESS, Bryan Bunny 2,013 ALLISON, Jimmy 1,813 MARSHALL, Craig 1,461
BYRNE, Alan 1,441
INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 194
Mataura Licensing Trust - Ward 3 (1 vacancy) Votes Received
MURRAY, Brendon (Moe) 321
TE AU, Colleen 163
INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 20
The voter return was 52.65%, being 4,794 votes, excluding special votes.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice