Gore District Council 2022 Triennial Elections Preliminary Result

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 16:53

The preliminary result for the Gore District Council elections held on Saturday 8th October is as follows.

Mayoralty Votes Received

BELL, Ben Team Hokonui 2,346

HICKS, Tracy 2,333

INFORMAL 1 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 113

Gore Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received

HIGHSTED, Bret 1,675 REID, Bronwyn Anne 1,669 MCPHAIL, Paul 1,667 DICKSON, Glenys 1,546 MCKENZIE, Robert Caveman Team Hokonui 1,431

GRANT, Nick 1,362 MCSTAY, Stephen 928 RETI, Janeen Team Hokonui 766 TURIPA, Reuben Rupi 743

INFORMAL 1 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 29

Council - At Large (3 vacancies) Votes Received

MCPHAIL, Richard 3,417 STRINGER, Joe Team Hokonui 2,639 HOVELL, Keith Positive Change 2,212

DIXON, Steven Boko 1,824 ADAMS-GRAY, Liz 950

INFORMAL 3 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 165

Mataura Community Board (5 vacancies) Votes Received

MATAHIKI, Darren 301 DIXON, Steven Boko 296 COATS, Nicky 252 TURNBULL, Laurel 252 TE AU, Colleen 198

WAIHAPE, Constance 189 COLEMAN-CLARKE, Matu-Taera 186

STORER, Melissa 169 ROWLING, Tanya 151 ADCOCK, Gina 116

INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 7

Mataura Licensing Trust - Ward 2 (3 vacancies) Votes Received

BURGESS, Bryan Bunny 2,013 ALLISON, Jimmy 1,813 MARSHALL, Craig 1,461

BYRNE, Alan 1,441

INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 194

Mataura Licensing Trust - Ward 3 (1 vacancy) Votes Received

MURRAY, Brendon (Moe) 321

TE AU, Colleen 163

INFORMAL 0 BLANK VOTING PAPERS 20

The voter return was 52.65%, being 4,794 votes, excluding special votes.

