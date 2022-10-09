Waikato district preliminary election results

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 17:31

Preliminary election results indicate that there is likely to be nine new Councillors and the new Mayor of the Waikato district is likely to be Jacqui Church.

Those provisionally elected to the Waikato District Council are:

Awaroa-Maramarua General Ward

Peter Thomson

Huntly General Ward

David Whyte

Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia General Ward

Janet Gibb Eugene Patterson

Tamahere-Woodlands General Ward

Mike Keir Crystal Beavis

Tuakau-Pōkeno General Ward

Vern Reeve Kandi Awhina Maxine Ngataki

Waerenga-Whitikahu General Ward

Marlene Raumati

Whāingaroa General Ward

Lisa Thomson

Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward

Tutata Paaniora Sevilla Matatahi-Poutapu

Tai Runga Takiwaa Maaori Ward

Tilly Turner

Full preliminary results can be found on our website here. Final election results expected by Friday 14 October 2022.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says he is looking forward to working with the newly elected mayor, councillors and community boards as Council continues towards its vision of liveable, thriving and connected communities.