Tararua District Council LGE 2022 Preliminary results

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 19:44

Local Government Election 2022 Preliminary results for the Tararua District Council have been announced.

Local Government Election voting closed at midday yesterday and Tararua District Council Preliminary results are now available on the Tararua District Council. Website at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz

The Preliminary results are drawn from 48.12% of eligible voters who have submitted voting papers, in real terms that is 6,216 voters. There are still a number of special votes to be counted and the final results will be published once they have been counted on approximately 13 October 2022.

Our new Tamaki nui-a-Rua Māori Ward is being hotly contested with only 8 votes separating two of the candidates at this stage.

Preliminary results for Tararua District Council can be viewed at: https://www.electionz.com/LGE2022Results/ELT41TR22_results.pdf For more Tararua District Council Local Government Election information head to our website at: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/your-council/local-elections