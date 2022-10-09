Preliminary results confirm Invercargill City Councillors

Sunday, 9 October, 2022 - 16:38

Invercargill City Council’s preliminary election results have confirmed the position of new Mayor Nobby Clark and several returning and new Councillors.

Polls for the local government elections closed at midday Saturday.

Preliminary results delivered on Sunday afternoon, after a slight delay, confirmed Invercargill has elected Nobby Clark to be Mayor, with 7260 votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said the update had resulted in one change to the progress results announced yesterday, with candidate Barry Stewart moving ahead of Graham Lewis.

With only 594 special votes still to be counted, sitting Councillors Lesley Soper and Alex Crackett will also be returned, and Ria Bond and Trish Boyle were also confirmed as new councillors, he said.

The return of sitting councillors Nigel Skelt, Darren Ludlow, Ian Pottinger and Allan Arnold, and new Councillors Tom Campbell and Grant Dermody were confirmed in yesterday’s progress results.

The final two positions, currently filled by sitting Councillor Peter Kett and Barry Stewart, would be confirmed in the final results due this week, Morris said.

The voter return, excluding special votes, is currently at 51.8%, being 20,357 votes.

Preliminary Results

Mayoralty

CLARK, Nobby 7,260

BIDDLE, Toni 4,303

LUSH, Marcus 4,262

LUDLOW, Darren 2,047

SHADBOLT, Tim 935

BOND, Ria Independent 595

MORTON, Tom 317

CHERNISHOV, Stevey 168

WALTER, Jacqueline Independent 110

PETERSON, Noel James 84

Council - At Large (12 vacancies)

SKELT, Nigel Dean 8,242

CAMPBELL, Tom 8,177

LUDLOW, Darren 7,876

POTTINGER, Ian 7,631

DERMODY, Grant 7,628

ARNOLD, Allan 7,470

BOND, Ria 7,050

BOYLE, Trish 6,676

SOPER, Lesley 6,460

CRACKETT, Alex 6,424

KETT, Peter Warren 6,295

STEWART, Barry 6,205

LEWIS, Graham 6,192

KING, Terry 6,021

HAPUKU, Kerry 5,546

AMUNDSEN, Rebecca 5,481

TOU-MCNAUGHTON, Lisa 5,346

MURRELL, Rick 4,613

BROWN, Kevin 4,404

MULROONEY, Kevin 4,258

HERMAN, Karl 4,210

POTTINGER, David 4,080

SMITH, Bevan 4,020

MARSHALL, Peter 3,751

GRABER, Kari 3,582

SHADBOLT, Tim 3,332

ALLEN, Dene 3,328

LOAN, Malcolm 3,131

MORTON, Tom D 2,529

EDWARDS, Ian 2,489

KNOWLES, Francine 2,471

LOUDON, Dave 1,422

PETERSON, Noel James 1,403

BLACKBURN, Eddie 1,178

Bluff Community Board (5 vacancies)

TOPI, Tammi 707

SUTHERLAND, Justin 621

FIFE, Ray 554

STOCKWELL, Terina 544

GRAHAM, Sam 277

CHRISTENSEN, Murray 247

TORETTO, Monica 177

BAILEY, Rach 125

JARVIS, Marc 65

FERNANDEZ, Miguel 59

MOORE, Lyn New Nation Party 35

Invercargill Licensing Trust (6 vacancies)

O'BRIEN, Paddy 10,802

PRENTICE, Suzanne 9,394

NEWELL, Angela 7,465

HAWKES (HAWKSY), Graham 5,922

BELLEW, Sean 5,627

CAREY, Sheree 5,294

EVANS, Louise 5,254

MCDONALD, Reece 5,215

DIACK, Kirsten 4,285

BILLCLIFF, Mark 3,307

SANFORD, Mike 2,416

LOWE, Nigel 1,996