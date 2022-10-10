Preliminary results for Kaipara's local elections

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 08:59

The official results for Kaipara’s local elections will be announced between Thursday 13 October and Wednesday 19 October.

The preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:

Mayor / Name / Affiliation / Status

JEPSON, Craig Eldon

Elected

JOYCE-PAKI, Karen

Excluded

NAYYAR, Ash

Excluded

DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria

Excluded

WALKER, Gordon

Excluded

NATHAN, Brenden

Excluded

Based on 8216 voting documents with 31 informal votes and 70 blank votes.

Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme

Independent

Elected

WILLIAMS, Rachael

Elected

HOWARD, Mike

Independent

Elected

FERGUSON, Mike

Excluded

SANSOM, Misty

Excluded

EMSLEY, Dennis

Excluded

TSCHIRKY, Martina

Excluded

Based on 3120 voting documents with 47 informal votes and 46 blank votes.

Otamatea General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

VINCENT, Mark Gregory

Elected

MANDERSON, Ron

Elected

SELLARS, Chris Worzel

Excluded

ALLOTT, Graham

Excluded

Based on 1449 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 58 blank votes.

Te Moananui o Kaipara MÄori Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

PANIORA, Pera

Elected

NATHAN, Brenden

Excluded

HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony

Excluded

TOAUTU, Paturiri

Excluded

JOHNSON, Phillip

Excluded

Based on 512 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 16 blank votes.

Wairoa General Ward

Name

Affiliation

Status

LAMBETH, Gordon

Elected

NAYYAR, Ash

Elected

WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn

Elected

JOYCE-PAKI, Karen

Excluded

ANCRUM, Mark

Independent

Excluded

MELVILLE, Alec

Excluded

NATHAN, Joesephine

Excluded

TANE, Jay

Excluded

Based on 3135 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 47 blank votes.