Preliminary results for Kaipara's local elections

The official results for Kaipara’s local elections will be announced between Thursday 13 October and Wednesday 19 October.
The preliminary results for Kaipara District Council elections are:
Mayor / Name / Affiliation / Status
JEPSON, Craig Eldon
Elected
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
Excluded
NAYYAR, Ash
Excluded
DEL LA VARIS-WOODCOCK, Victoria
Excluded
WALKER, Gordon
Excluded
NATHAN, Brenden
Excluded
Based on 8216 voting documents with 31 informal votes and 70 blank votes.
Kaiwaka-Mangawhai General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
LARSEN, Jonathan Graeme
Independent
Elected
WILLIAMS, Rachael
Elected
HOWARD, Mike
Independent
Elected
FERGUSON, Mike
Excluded
SANSOM, Misty
Excluded
EMSLEY, Dennis
Excluded
TSCHIRKY, Martina
Excluded
Based on 3120 voting documents with 47 informal votes and 46 blank votes.
Otamatea General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
VINCENT, Mark Gregory
Elected
MANDERSON, Ron
Elected
SELLARS, Chris Worzel
Excluded
ALLOTT, Graham
Excluded
Based on 1449 voting documents with 11 informal votes and 58 blank votes.
Te Moananui o Kaipara MÄori Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
PANIORA, Pera
Elected
NATHAN, Brenden
Excluded
HOLYOAKE, Henry Anthony
Excluded
TOAUTU, Paturiri
Excluded
JOHNSON, Phillip
Excluded
Based on 512 voting documents with 2 informal votes and 16 blank votes.
Wairoa General Ward
Name
Affiliation
Status
LAMBETH, Gordon
Elected
NAYYAR, Ash
Elected
WILSON-COLLINS, Eryn
Elected
JOYCE-PAKI, Karen
Excluded
ANCRUM, Mark
Independent
Excluded
MELVILLE, Alec
Excluded
NATHAN, Joesephine
Excluded
TANE, Jay
Excluded
Based on 3135 voting documents with 29 informal votes and 47 blank votes.
