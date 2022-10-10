Update following economic and financial briefing - Wayne Brown

Monday, 10 October, 2022 - 16:14

Incoming Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has received an initial briefing on Auckland Council’s books, its economic forecasts, contingent liabilities, and other risks.

The two hour briefing was provided by Auckland Council Chief Executive Officer Jim Stabback and Chief Financial Officer Peter Gudsell.

The briefing covered not just the Council itself, but also Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs) and other entities in which ratepayers have an interest.

The briefing confirmed Mr Brown’s concerns about several risks, including those involving the rising but unknown costs of the Central Rail Link (CRL) and cost disclosure issues associated with the failed Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) automation project.

Mr Brown reviewed Eke Panuku Development Auckland and said he was "shocked" about the value for money ratepayers are getting from the CCO.

He said Auckland Transport (AT) chairperson Adrienne Young Cooper had demonstrated "integrity and leadership" by accepting the message from Auckland voters and stepping down on Saturday night.

"I think the chairperson of Eke Panuku Development Auckland should similarly show integrity and leadership by considering his immediate position," Mr Brown said.

"Eke Panuku Development Auckland receives millions from ratepayers each year and returns very little."

Mr Brown said Aucklanders are "sailing into an economic and fiscal storm".

He promised to protect all the essential community services the Council provides to residents as the region moves through the storm, but said serious savings would be needed in the central bureaucracy.

"As mortgage rates rise and people come off fixed loans, Aucklanders are going to be paying double or triple on their weekly mortgages, while the value of their homes risks continuing to fall."

"Under my leadership, and working with the new governing body, Independent MÄori Statutory Board, and local boards, Auckland Council will do everything it can to not add to the pain Aucklanders are about to experience."

Mr Brown begins his one-on-one meeting with Councillors tomorrow, to congratulate them in person, update them on the Council’s finances and economic and financial risks, and discuss how each of them wants to help deliver the change Auckland voters have demanded.