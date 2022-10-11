Taxpayers’ Union willing to work with Greens to stop Faafoi-style revolving door scheme

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 - 10:52

The Taxpayers’ Union is committed to working with any MP - regardless of their party - to prohibit Ministers going straight from the Beehive into businesses selling access to and information about what goes on in the Beehive.

The offer comes after an interview with RNZ yesterday in which the Prime Minister seemed to dismiss the potential conflicts that arise from Kris Faafoi’s appointment as a lobbyist just months after leaving cabinet.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

"The Prime Minister is defending herself with brazenly outrageous suggestions that Kris Faafoi knows nothing more than what is in Labour’s election manifesto. Every New Zealander can see it’s nonsense on stilts.

"Rather than just making good talking points, the National Party or the Greens should introduce a Parliamentary Bill to bring New Zealand into line with other Westminster-style parliaments and ban the revolving door of Ministers going into for-profit lobbying.

"It is a privilege to represent New Zealanders in parliament-former politicians should not be using their positions to make a personal profit. This political merry-go-round undermines trust in our democratic system. Let’s stop it."