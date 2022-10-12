Passenger Rail supporters block traffic for a second day

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 08:21

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are again disrupting morning rush hour traffic in Wellington. Five supporters are blocking motorway traffic, calling for the government to immediately restore passenger rail throughout the country to relieve the cost of living and climate crises.

"We are here sounding the alarm for immediate action. There’s no time to wait. The window to prevent the spiral to an uninhabitable future is closing fast." says spokesperson Michael Apathy.

"We can build a better way of life for Kiwis now. Passenger rail will bring us together, get us out of cars and planes and make life easier and more affordable for all.The tracks are there. Kiwis love trains. Restoring passenger rail is a no-brainer. Let’s get on with it."

Restore Passenger Rail began disruptive actions in Wellington this week, demanding that the Government restore an inter-regional network of passenger trains to what it was in the year 2000. On Monday, supporters climbed a gantry across Wellington’s motorway to hang a large ‘Restore Passenger Rail’ banner, and yesterday three supporters boarded a freight train carriage at the port and asked for a ride.

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign was officially launched on Tuesday 27 September when campaigners delivered the ultimatum to a number of MPs outside the Parliamentary Library.