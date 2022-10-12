Minister Hipkins way off the mark on unlawful Police action - Golriz Ghahraman

Wednesday, 12 October, 2022 - 16:29

The Green Party is calling on Minister Hipkins to address the underlying causes of crime, rather than to allow for abusive, American-style policing which makes our communities less safe.

"Tough on crime rhetoric that justifies abusive policing might look good in the newspaper but it doesn’t work in our communities," says Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

The Green Party was responding to comments the Minister made today saying the Government may legislate to allow police to gather young people’s photographs and fingerprints, even after two damning recent reports said the practice breached the rights of young, predominantly MÄori, victims.

"There is no criminal justice purpose to taking or keeping photos or fingerprints, especially of children, where there’s no suspicion of offending.

"Evidence shows that police are far more likely to use their power against MÄori and Pasifika communities, as well as poorer communities, or those who suffer mental health challenges.

"Minister Hipkins’ ideas won’t help keep our communities safe. What will help is making sure everyone can make ends meet, put a roof over their heads, or food on the table.

"The Green Party is the only party that understands that our communities are safer when action is to tackle the underlying drivers of crime. Giving police more powers, rather than investing in lasting solutions for our communities would be a huge mistake.

"With more Green MPs we can make the investments we need into inclusive education, mental healthcare, addiction treatment, liveable incomes and MÄori-led justice. This is the best way to support young people to thrive away from a life of crime," says Golriz Ghahraman.