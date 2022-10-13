Picking winners not the answer to infrastructure woes - ACT Party

Thursday, 13 October, 2022 - 13:53

"The Government’s announcement of $192 million dollars scattered around the country will not solve our infrastructure problems, we need enduring solutions," says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

"Today’s announcement is a temporary fix that doesn’t address the enduring problem that is preventing houses from being built. Luckily ACT has the solution.

"It’s a too little, too late concession and shows that changing zoning doesn’t mean more houses if you don’t fund infrastructure.

"Builders and councils say the real shortage is infrastructure, and councils can’t afford it. It’s a pity Labour and National rode roughshod over council planning with their hare-brained scheme to build three three story houses on any residential section and continue to dribble infrastructure funding on an ad hoc basis.

"We need an enduring and practical solution for meeting these infrastructure needs, rather than relying on the Government to come to the party with a one off funding injection years down the track.

"I have a Member’s Bill before Parliament for a GST-sharing scheme that will have councils issuing building consents with the same enthusiasm they have for giving parking tickets.

"Instead of forcing councils to come begging for funds from the Government, ACT has proposed local councils receive a payment equivalent to 50 per cent of the GST for every new dwelling constructed in its territory.

"ACT’s GST-sharing scheme is estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

"By providing financial incentives for councils to support new housing we’ll see more development.

"ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we need real change when it comes to housing to ensure we can live our best and most fulfilling lives."