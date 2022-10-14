Paula Southgate confirmed as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa

Friday, 14 October, 2022 - 21:13

It’s official, Paula Southgate will return to the helm as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, re-elected with 15,880 votes, ahead of first-time contender Geoff Taylor with 14,043.

With special votes now included, the final results show no change to the provisionally elected councillors:

East Ward

Ryan Hamilton Anna Casey-Cox Maxine van Oosten Mark Donovan Kesh Naidoo-Rauf Andrew Bydder

West Ward

Geoff Taylor Angela O’Leary Ewan Wilson Sarah Thomson Emma Pike Louise Hutt

Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward

Moko Tauariki Melaina Huaki

In Waikato, Southgate was the only Mayor re-elected and has four new female leaders join her across the region.

All previous Ward Councillors were also re-elected and are joined by six new faces around the table. The total mix includes nine women and six men.

With all voting documents counted, Hamilton’s vote count is 29.4%.

Download the final results

The new elected members will be sworn in at a ceremony on 20 October.