|
[ login or create an account ]
It’s official, Paula Southgate will return to the helm as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, re-elected with 15,880 votes.
Paula Southgate confirmed as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa
It’s official, Paula Southgate will return to the helm as Mayor of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, re-elected with 15,880 votes, ahead of first-time contender Geoff Taylor with 14,043.
With special votes now included, the final results show no change to the provisionally elected councillors:
East Ward
Ryan Hamilton Anna Casey-Cox Maxine van Oosten Mark Donovan Kesh Naidoo-Rauf Andrew Bydder
West Ward
Geoff Taylor Angela O’Leary Ewan Wilson Sarah Thomson Emma Pike Louise Hutt
Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward
Moko Tauariki Melaina Huaki
In Waikato, Southgate was the only Mayor re-elected and has four new female leaders join her across the region.
All previous Ward Councillors were also re-elected and are joined by six new faces around the table. The total mix includes nine women and six men.
With all voting documents counted, Hamilton’s vote count is 29.4%.
Download the final results
The new elected members will be sworn in at a ceremony on 20 October.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice