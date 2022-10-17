Jobseeker numbers remain high despite shortages - National Party

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 13:19

Recently released data indicates a slowdown in the number of people moving off the Jobseeker benefit, National's Social Development and Employment Spokesperson Louise Upston says.

"While businesses across the country remain desperate for staff, almost 170,000 people remain on the Jobseeker benefit - nearly 50,000 more than when Labour took office five years ago.

"In the last two months just 1,065 people have moved off the Jobseeker benefit, despite reports that the hospitality industry alone needs an estimated 30,000 staff.

"What’s more shocking is that in five years, the Ministry of Social Development has hired 2,300 additional staff - double the number of people who have moved off the Jobseeker benefit in two months.

"Over the last few months, I have held 10 workshops up and down the country hearing from Jobseekers and community organisations on ways to get people off welfare and into work.

"The common message from the regions is that community organisations have the capacity to provide individual support - a key part of National’s ‘Welfare that Works’ policy.

"Greater action is needed to break vicious cycles of welfare dependency. Labour's glacial progress in supporting people into work is squandering potential and blighting the prospects of future generations.

"If Labour cannot help people off a Jobseeker benefit during acute staff shortages, when will they ever be able to?"