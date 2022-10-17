Minister Parker to attend APEC finance ministers’ meeting

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 15:34

Associate Finance Minister David Parker will represent New Zealand at this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers’ Meeting.

"The finance ministers’ meeting is important for New Zealand because the region is central to our economic prosperity," David Parker said.

"Indo-Pacific economies continue to drive global economic growth. Attending the APEC meeting demonstrates our commitment to the region, as well as to regional stability, multilateralism, and sustainable economic growth.

"This meeting is also an opportunity to build on New Zealand’s successful APEC 2021 host year. It marks the first in-person APEC finance ministers’ meeting since 2019."

David Parker’s meetings will focus on tax policy, such as the OECD’s Pillar Two model rules for global tax, engagement with Pacific countries on advancing the interests of small island states, the economic impact of climate change, inward investment and venture capital.

Thailand has set out two priorities for the APEC in 2022: sustainable finance and digitalisation for a digital economy.

David Parker will travel to Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, returning to New Zealand on 22 October.