Fundraiser supporting Ukraine takes place tonight - Seymour

Monday, 17 October, 2022 - 18:46

"ACT’s fundraiser to help our friends in Ukraine during their fight for freedom takes place tonight in Auckland," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"We’re aiming to raise at least $50,000 for warm clothes as Ukraine heads into Winter through www.buy4aukrainian.org. Buy for a Ukrainian is an initiative of Maria Semykoz, a friend of mine, who spoke by Zoom to our May fundraiser.

"Our guest speakers have unparalleled insight into what is going on in Ukraine. Owen Pomana is a Kiwi who has been all the way to the frontline in Ukraine through his humanitarian efforts, while joining via Zoom is Maryan Zablotsky, a sitting Ukrainian MP from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ruling party, ‘Servant of the People’.

"ACT is holding the fundraiser because we believe New Zealand needs to be doing more for Ukraine in their time of need.

"Attendees will have the ability to purchase a luggage tag made out of the authenticated fuselage of downed Russian fighter planes, and there will also be an auction to ‘buy’ hardware such as drones and radios for Ukrainian defenders.

"ACT has led the debate on supporting Ukraine, having launched a petition to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families, raised $38,000 for Zelensky’s fund at our own private fundraiser, and calling on the Government to send unused NZDF Javelin Missiles.

"As the war is entering a critical period our support is more important than ever, just because we’re on the other side of the world doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, contribute. ACT stands with Ukraine and the Kiwi-Ukrainian community against the evil of Putin’s war, and all evil like it."