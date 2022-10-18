By-election reminds us there has been no inquiry - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Tuesday, 18 October, 2022 - 16:16

"By-elections are expensive and should be avoided where possible. It is disappointing that with Sharma’s resignation under threat of Waka Jumping rules, Kiwi taxpayers now have to fund one in Hamilton West," Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Callum Purves says.

Mr Sharma has raised concerns that Hamilton West could be without an MP for 6 months leading into the next election as he believes the Labour Party intended to invoke the Waka Jumping legislation.

"Our primary concern is still that some of the concerning allegations Mr Sharma raised remain unscrutinised. His accusations around wasteful spending, OIA dodging, and misuse of resources warrant an investigation, but thus far Labour has refused.

"We renew our call for an inquiry into the matters so that New Zealanders can have confidence in our politicians and Government."