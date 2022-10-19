Farmer events to discuss emissions proposal challenge - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 19 October, 2022 - 12:44

DairyNZ’s serious concerns about the Government’s emissions pricing proposal, and the next steps, will be discussed with dairy farmers at events starting this week.

The Government’s proposal differs from He Waka Eke Noa partnership recommendations and DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel says the changes are unacceptable for farmers and the primary sector.

Events are being held nationwide from this Thursday, October 20, where DairyNZ will discuss the proposal, share concerns with farmers and seek feedback.

"There are fundamental shifts from what the sector and its farmers proposed, particularly around governance, price-setting and sequestration," said Mr van der Poel. "The changes have impacted the balance and equity of achieving emission reductions and pricing, which the whole primary sector worked hard to create.

"The sector needs industry-led solutions we can all support. We stand behind the He Waka Eke Noa recommendations - the Government received a credible option that would support emission reductions, while enabling farmers to maintain profitability.

"It’s crucial now that we actively and collectively raise our concerns with the Government over the coming weeks, to help the impacts on farm businesses to be heard."

Government consultation is now open and DairyNZ will be advocating strongly on farmers’ behalf to make it clear the pricing proposal as it stands now must change - for the better. Of particular concern are changes to sequestration, farmer collectives and pricing.

Consultation runs until November 18, with the final Government decision due in December.

DairyNZ’s events will be held nationwide as listed below and supported by online webinars. The first webinar will be this Thursday, October 20, at 12pm. For more information or to register visit www.dairynz.co.nz/proposal

In-person events

Whangarei: Wednesday, October 26, 10am -12pm Morrinsville: Thursday, October 27, 10am -12pm Feilding: Wednesday, November 2, 10am -12pm New Plymouth: Thursday, November 3, 10am -12pm Ashburton: Wednesday, November 9, 10am -12pm Invercargill: Thursday, November 10, 10am -12pm.