'Ardern must end light rail gravy train'

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 09:14

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to end the failed Auckland Light Rail project following revelations that the Government plans to spend a further $16 million to private consultants.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "Too much public money is going into the pockets of big multi-national corporates like Aurecon and Arup; for what? The Government has already poured $66 million into light rail despite strong opposition from Auckland taxpayers and ratepayers."

Incoming Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown campaigned against the light rail project. Brown won a landslide victory. He is expected to voice his concerns about the project when he meets with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning.

"The Prime Minister is known for her sensible and pragmatic leadership. She must heed the call of Aucklanders," Mr. Van Veen said. "Only offshore consultants and a few ideologues in Wellington want light rail. It is nothing more than a gravy train for those clipping the ticket."