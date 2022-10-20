'Lack of transparency festers at the core of the Govt’s failed youth mental health programme delivery'

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 10:48

Mike King, founder of New Zealand’s leading private youth mental health charity I Am Hope and counselling service Gumboot Friday says the Government has an obligation to bring the public into the light about how it is spending tax payer dollars on its "abysmal youth mental health services delivery."

A recent Stuff article revealed a $44 million Government scheme to get counsellors in schools is on track to achieve less than 10% of the 100,000 hours of mental health support it was expected to deliver annually. This year, an expected 9,600 sessions will be delivered at a cost of $4.66 million.

Mike King is demanding answers.

"At Gumboot Friday, our sessions average out at $128, but by its own figures, the student scheme is costing the tax payer $485. Why the huge discrepancy? Who’s getting the money? We know government counsellors are only paid between $30-$60 per hour so where’s the other $455 going?

Where is the accountability? Why isn’t anyone asking questions?

"If I was paying my counsellors $30 per hour but billing the New Zealand public $485, there would be outrage. It would lead every news bulletin in the country for weeks and the prime minister would be on TV demanding an inquiry. But on this, the silence is deafening.

"In our recent Official Information Act request to the Ministry, we tried to find out which organisations received funding but we were completely stonewalled. When we asked how many counselling sessions these organisations delivered so we could compare them to Gumboot Friday, we were told they couldn’t tell us because they don’t use the word ‘counselling’, instead only use the term ‘sessions’.

"When we asked what constitutes a ‘session’ we were told it can be anything from 60 minutes with a counsellor to a 10 minute phone call with a non-clinical FTE. Seriously? A 10 minute phone call."

Gumboot Friday is New Zealand’s leading youth counselling delivery platform which runs solely on donations. 100% of donations made to Gumboot Friday are directly spent on funding counselling sessions for 5-24 year-olds.

In the last 18 months, Gumboot Friday has funded 24,124 counselling sessions, at a cost of $3,061,600, at an average of $128 per session. More than 42% of our users are 8-15 year-olds, and more than 51% are made up of 16-24 year-olds.

Last September, Gumboot Friday provided 1,087 sessions, and in September 2022 it provided 2,287 sessions, more than a twofold increase in demand in one year. Gumboot Friday provides up-to-the-minute data in real time, which includes:

- Number of sessions per month across cities

- Number of clients per month across cities

- Gender distribution

- Age distribution

- School level distribution

- Risk distribution

- Ethnicity distribution

- Gender per region

- Age per region

- Risk per region

- Ethnicity per region

"The New Zealand public fund Gumboot Friday, and we ensure that we are 100% accountable to them by providing full transparency. Our data collection tells our donors and stakeholders where every cent of their donations is being spent. Still, nobody can tell us why Gumboot Friday can’t get funding to provide counselling for our kids who clearly desperately need it."