Labour refuses to give workers choice over FPAs - ACT Party

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 13:41

"Labour has continued to push through "fair pay" agreements (FPAs) that amount to compulsory unionism while refusing amendments that would allow workers to choose," says ACT’s Small Business spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"This is cynical policy from Labour designed to look after its union mates. If people want to join a union there is nothing stopping them, it shouldn’t be forced on people.

"ACT proposed an amendment so employees can opt out of an agreement if they notify in writing that they have a fundamental conscientious, religious, or moral objection. This should be a basic principle for any free society.

"Labour is refusing to allow employees the choice though. They are going to force people into involuntary agreements that cannot be justified.

"ACT has launched a petition against "Fair Pay" Agreements, AKA compulsory unionism.

"MBIE has warned the Government that FPAs will reduce productivity and make it harder for employers to grow. If they want to grow wages and give employees a fairer crack, they need to stop hammering businesses and allow the labour market to flourish.

"Union organisers make up 30 per cent of Labour’s caucus but just 0.026 per cent of the general population. New Zealanders have voted against unions with their memberships which have gone from 70 percent to 20 percent over the past 30 years. Why should the rest of New Zealand have unionism forced on them because of Labour’s blind ideology?

"ACT will fight this plan. They’re a relic of the 1890s which have been dusted off purely to help Labour’s union mates. They will do nothing to advance hardworking middle New Zealanders."