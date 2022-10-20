West Coast mayors and chairs stand strong in support of NZ Farmers

Thursday, 20 October, 2022 - 14:46

The combined Mayors and Chairs of the West Coast Region stand strongly in support of the NZ Farmers in today’s protest against the Government’s proposed agricultural tax emissions plan.

"We must protect our farming and rural communities. They are a vital contributor to our economy both regionally and nationally and are some of the most sustainable food producers in the world, having one of the lowest carbon footprints.

The Government’s proposed tax emissions have the potential to create food scarcity and higher food prices with a significant economic impact on useable farmland and flow on effects to small rural communities. .

This tax emission plan as currently proposed is unworkable. Although we acknowledge Government obligations around climate emissions, it is vital that these don’t create unintended consequences to the value of our key agricultural producers, and the valuable contribution they make to the economy.

We stand strong as a region in supporting and protecting our farmers who are all highly valued contributors to our region."

Mayor Jamie Cleine (Buller)

Mayor Tanya Gibson (Grey)

Mayor Helen Lash (Westland)

Chair Alan Birchfield (West Coast Regional Council)