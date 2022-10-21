National calls for inquiry into Meyer case handling

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 10:19

National is calling on Justice Minister Kiri Allan to launch an inquiry into the Crown’s handling of the Jayden Meyer rape case and its implications, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said today.

"The Crown failed this week in its appeal of the sentence of nine months home detention, following Meyer’s conviction on four counts of rape.

"Most New Zealanders are incensed by what the High Court called a ‘manifestly inadequate’ sentence for such serious crimes and the message it sends to victims of such crimes.

"The inquiry should consider why the Crown missed the deadline for appeal.

"Secondly, the inquiry should consider why the Crown did not seek a term of imprisonment in the initial case.

"Thirdly, the inquiry should ask whether the sentencing regime gives too much scope for judges to reduce sentences.

"It’s fair to ask if a system that allows a judge to take what was generally agreed to be a crime that warranted an eight-year prison sentence down to nine months home detention is fundamentally too loose.

"Confidence in the justice system is one of the most precious things in our democracy. The Minister should move swiftly to reassure New Zealanders following this outcome."