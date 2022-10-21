Chief Ombudsman publishes 2021-2022 Annual Report

Friday, 21 October, 2022 - 10:01

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has published the 2021-2022 Annual Report of the Ombudsman today.

"The past year has been an extremely busy one. The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to create new challenges and Aotearoa New Zealand is grappling with a continually shifting environment - socially and economically," Mr Boshier says.

"No doubt these are a factor in my increasing workload."

The 7321 Ombudsmen Act and official information complaints received over the 2021/2022 year set a new record - up 31 percent on the year before - the highest volume ever received by the Ombudsman. There were also increasing demands for public engagement and agency advice.

The Ombudsman completed 38 percent more official information complaints than the year before and obtained 1135 remedies.

He resolved 40 percent of official information complaints that would otherwise have been subject to a formal investigation and investigated a third of the 2591 official information complaints received, with 350 requiring final opinions to be issued.

"I also formally investigated 584 Ombudsmen Act complaints, 25 percent more than the year before, with 452 requiring final opinions. I completed 17 percent more Ombudsmen Act complaints than the year before and obtained 482 remedies."

"Despite these increases, the high standards for timeliness and quality my office is known for continued to be met."

2022 is a significant year for the Ombudsman, marking 60 years since the role was established in Aotearoa New Zealand - the first Ombudsman outside of Scandinavia.

"Six decades and counting of providing services to New Zealanders that ensures their rights and holds central and local government to account," Mr Boshier says.

As well as the Annual Report, the Chief Ombudsman has also published his Strategic Intentions for the five years to 30 June 2027.

