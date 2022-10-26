National congratulates Rishi Sunak

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 09:13

On behalf of the New Zealand National Party, Christopher Luxon has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his election as Leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Our two countries have long shared a strong relationship and I look forward to that continuing under Prime Minister Sunak," Mr Luxon says.

"I know many Indian-New Zealanders will be celebrating Mr Sunak making history as the first UK Prime Minister of Indian descent, and indeed the first person of colour to hold the position.

"I will be writing to Mr Sunak today to offer my personal congratulations, along with those of the National Party, and my best wishes for his important new roles."