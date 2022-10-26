New Horizons Regional Council officially sworn in

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 13:32

The new Horizons Regional Council was officially sworn in for the next triennium following a pÅwhiri in Palmerston North today.

Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney says the event was particularly special as it included welcoming two councillors who represent MÄori constituencies.

"As Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners we are excited to have Raki (north) and Tonga (south) MÄori councillors join us at the decision-making table," says Mr McCartney.

"They joined three new peers and nine returning councillors to be officially sworn into council. This included signing a Local Government Act declaration which provides them with the ability to act in the councillor role."

Following the declarations, the inaugural council meeting commenced with the election of chair Rachel Keedwell who thanked the councillors for their support.

"As councillors our role of environmental stewardship is really important and it is critical that we get it right for future generations," she says.

"As we sit around this table we must keep at the forefront of our minds that we’re here to work together and make decisions for the benefit of the region. I look forward to sharing that journey with you and what we can achieve together."

Cr Jono Naylor was also elected as deputy chair. Horizons Regional Council is made up of:

Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds (Raki MÄori)

Nikki Riley (Ruapehu)

Alan Taylor and David Cotton (Whanganui)

Bruce Gordon and Gordon McKellar (ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei)

Te Kenehi Teira (Tonga MÄori)

Fiona Gordon, Rachel Keedwell, Jono Naylor, and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (Palmerston North)

Allan Benbow (Tararua)

Emma Clarke and Sam Ferguson (Horowhenua)