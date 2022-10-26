Uber employment ruling is a lose/lose for passengers and drivers alike - NZTU

Wednesday, 26 October, 2022 - 15:51

The Taxpayers’ Union says that the Employment Court ruling that four Uber drivers can be classed as employees rather than self-employed contractors sets a worrying precedent. If it were extended to everyone who works with Uber, it will reduce the number of drivers able to work through the app, drive prices up for consumers and risk the incredible benefits of the ‘gig economy’.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

"Uber offers drivers the flexibility to be their own boss: They can decide when they want to work, they can decide for how long they want to work and they can decide whether to take or refuse a job. Contrary to what the Left-wing unions say, this is a feature-not a bug. The gig economy allows people with childcare responsibilities, study or another job to make their work fit around their needs rather than those of their employer.

"If Uber needs to start offering holidays, sick leave and pay between fares, it will need to increase its commission and focus its efforts on drivers who can commit to more hours. This will squeeze out those drivers who need flexibility while also reducing the number of drivers available at peak times.

"And it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out what these changes would mean for consumers. Fewer drivers and bigger commissions mean higher prices for passengers. This will deprive many of the opportunity to take cheap, safe and readily available rides when they need them. The Employment Court’s ruling really is a lose/lose for passengers and drivers alike.