TOP announces Hamilton West by-election candidate

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 11:00

Naomi Pocock has been selected to stand for The Opportunities Party in the Hamilton West By-Election. Naomi is an experienced TOP member having stood in the 2020 election in Hamilton East where she finished 4th out of 11 candidates. The Opportunities Party’s candidate for Hamilton West, Hayden Cargo, also finished 4th in 2020 but has moved to Auckland where he has taken up the role of Party Secretary.

A chance to send a message: The Status Quo Must Go

This By-Election will not change the make-up of the government but offers a chance for voters to send a strong message with a General Election just a year away. The Opportunities Party recently released its Tax Switch and Affordable Housing policy and these issues are relevant to the residents of Hamilton West.

The challenges from higher costs of living need to be addressed. Pocock noted "the income tax free threshold of $15,000 and a shift in other tax thresholds would help Hamiltonians with their day to day costs."

Affordable housing continues to be a major issue and Pocock is keen to support more community housing, and the implementation of The Opportunities Party’s $3b Community Housing Development Plan. Pocock said, "Warm, safe and affordable housing is critical for our communities and whÄnau".

More investment into public services, such as education, health, transport and policing was required to meet demand and many residents felt Hamilton needed more funding in these areas.

Pocock was excited about the challenge ahead and the chance to get out and talk to voters. "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to stand up and make the case to voters who want to change the status quo. I believe The Opportunities Party has the policies, values and the vision to bring about positive change for the people of Hamilton and I’m excited to have the opportunity to potentially represent them in Wellington."

The Opportunities Party is ready, willing and able

Whilst TOP did not stand in the Tauranga by-election, Leader of The Opportunities Party, Raf Manji felt the party was ready to present itself with some new policy and direction. He said, "We have a clear strategy to change the status quo and believe Kiwis are ready to move on from the traditional Red/Blue dynamic. Hamilton is a growing city, with a diverse and dynamic population. It can lead the way in charting a new direction and we hope to be part of that".

Manji planned to make a few visits to Hamilton to help out with campaigning, as will other TOP members from around the country. "We want to support Naomi in her campaign. She is super passionate about her community and wants to help deliver better outcomes for all. We are keen to get behind her and make sure her message is heard".

"This is a real chance for Hamiltonians to send a message of dissatisfaction to the government. Naomi and The Opportunities Party can help deliver that message".