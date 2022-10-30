'Police tells victims to greet their offenders' - Chris Baillie

Sunday, 30 October, 2022 - 09:47

"Shop owners are terrified they’ll be the next ram raid victim, and people are questioning whether it’s safe enough to go the shopping mall. Telling potential victims to greet offenders at the door is not the action Kiwis want to see from NZ Police," says former Police officer and ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

"The recommendation is from NZ Police’s new National Retail Investigation Support Unit, who also suggest to "design buildings so that shop floors are two or three steps above pavement level, which means "that you can’t get a car in, because it’s too high". A few steps didn’t stop the offenders who ram-raided Liquorland in Parnell.

"It’s out of touch and insulting to small business owners. What’s next, will the police be telling them to smile?

"It’s little wonder frontline police are disillusioned. They’re not allowed to pursue offenders, they’re told they’re racist with another inquiry instigated, and now the victims they deal with are being told to say hello to offenders coming to rip off their business.

"Since 2017 the number of apprehensions police are completing has plummeted from 41 per cent to 17 per cent in 2021.

"I have spoken to police who are frustrated and feel like they don’t have the tools and support to do their jobs. Every day they are having to deal with increasing offences, both against them and the public.

"ACT has proposed real consequences for offenders. Police Minister Chris Hipkins has said he’s open to our policy of ankle bracelets for youth offenders and National now support it as well. It should be implemented immediately.

"He also said in response to ACT questioning two weeks ago that a change to pursuit policy is coming. This should happen asap so Police can get on with the job.

"The current approach isn’t fair on the victims. The perpetrators of ram raids are the same group carrying them out again and again. If Police were able to catch them we’re more likely to get them off the streets for good.

"Every day the Government sits back and does nothing another business is hit by a ram raid. The Government needs to start governing for all New Zealanders, in particular the victims of crime. We deserve much better."