Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan's alcohol law change - NZABC

Sunday, 30 October, 2022 - 12:45

The NZABC welcomes Justice Minister, Hon Kiritapu Allan’s announcement today of a two stage review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

"We look forward to engaging and participating in the coming debate on the effectiveness of our alcohol laws," says NZABC Executive Director Virginia Nicholls.

"It is both timely and appropriate to review the Act which is a decade old and although our drinking culture continues to improve it is always good to look at how the sector’s key legislation supports this."

Mrs Nicholls notes that Minister Allan has specifically singled out licensing as a focus of the first stage which she says is something which NZABC endorses.

"We support a review of the rules and guidance for District Licencing Committees enabling them to investigate and represent community expectations when granting alcohol licences," she says.