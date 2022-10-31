Salvation Army welcomes govt announcement on alcohol harm minimisation

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 14:42

The Salvation Army welcomes the announcement by Justice Minister Hon Kiri Allan of the Government’s intention to introduce a Bill before Christmas to remove the right of appeal against Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) from the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

‘While no details have been provided about the planned amendments, the announcement itself signals a win for communities who are struggling to control the saturation of alcohol outlets in their local areas,’ says Lt-Colonel Ian Hutson, director of The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘The Salvation Army sees the amendments associated with this announcement as a critical step in reducing the harm and distress that we respond to on a daily basis through our addiction programmes around Aotearoa New Zealand.

‘Families and communities are experiencing unacceptable levels of poverty and violence which are related to the current irresponsible alcohol policy.

‘We look forward to seeing good quality and widely-supported legislation in Parliament, which will be passed into law with some priority.

‘At the same time, we are calling for a further urgent and comprehensive review of alcohol policy to address other significant deficiencies in the current law,’ says Lt-Colonel Hutson.