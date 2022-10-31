Labour’s centralisation agenda rejected - Simon Court

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 14:50

"Local councils have rejected Three Waters and Labour’s centralisation agenda, and embraced ACT’s practical solutions for infrastructure," says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

"Christchurch council led the way with its rejection of Labour and National’s housing intensification laws. Now the Mayors of Auckland, Christchurch and Waimakariri have announced an alternative to Three Waters that is aligned with many aspects of ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan.

"Like the council’s alternative, ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan returns water assets to councils, allows councils to enter into voluntary "shared services" agreements while retaining local ownership and control, and dispenses with the unnecessary co-government aspect that is so central to Labour’s Three Waters proposal.

"ACT would also establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to attract investment, and expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to include all small water suppliers supplying fewer than 30 endpoint users.

"Over the past few years, Kiwis have seen the Government come for their polytechs, their water assets, their healthcare, and their planning rules. You name it, the central government wants to control it.

"Labour’s costly attempts at centralisation have not worked though. Our health system is in crisis despite billions of dollars being spent to restructure it, Te Pukenga is facing a large deficit and has led to funding cuts for polytechnics.

"Three Waters has divided New Zealanders. We need water solutions but New Zealanders have clearly rejected this proposal to barge in and take their local assets.

"Instead of just taking assets - ACT created an alternative Water Infrastructure Plan. We received detailed feedback from Mayors across New Zealand, which is being reflected as councils start to put forward similar proposals.

"Councils and ratepayers are ready for Real Change. Labour’s centralisation agenda has failed."