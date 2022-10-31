David MacLeod selected as National’s candidate in New Plymouth - National Party

Monday, 31 October, 2022 - 19:06

David MacLeod (NgÄti Mutunga, NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Porou) has been selected by local party members as National’s New Plymouth candidate for the 2023 General Election.

Mr MacLeod owns and runs Linepower, a Taranaki electricity network maintenance business. He served on the Taranaki Regional Council, including as Chair since 2007, until stepping down at this year’s local elections.

"I’m humbled local National Party members have given me the opportunity to keep advocating for our region by selecting me as National’s candidate for New Plymouth," Mr MacLeod says.

"After several years growing a local business and getting things done on the Taranaki Regional Council, I’m ready to use those skills to deliver for New Plymouth as part of a Christopher Luxon-led National team.

"Families across New Plymouth are struggling under a Labour Government that can’t deliver and is fueling the cost-of-living crisis with rampant wasteful spending.

"Since Labour came to power, rents in New Plymouth have risen by $150 a week and the price of everything else has shot up. Now with interest rates climbing fast, more families will be going backwards and having to make tough decisions about their budgets. Meanwhile Labour can’t stick to a budget or prioritise its own spending to help ease the cost of living.

"Rightly, the people of New Plymouth want a government that delivers for them. They want a Government focused on rebuilding and competently managing New Zealand’s economy, to enable them to have effective public services, like lower health waiting times and higher education standards, that in turn deliver better outcomes for all Kiwis.

"That’s what a Christopher Luxon-led National Government would deliver for New Zealand.

"My focus now is to campaign hard to earn the right to represent the people of the New Plymouth electorate as their strong local National MP and advocate in Wellington."