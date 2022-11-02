Working people 'left out' as top income earners and property investors

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 05:00

Top income earners and property investors would gain $5.8 billion, more than half of the entire tax cuts proposed by the National Party according to new analysis by New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Economist Craig Renney.

"It’s hard to understand why in a cost-of-living crisis that disproportionately harms the poorest, you would design a package that is so heavily skewed to those who need it the least. More than half of taxpayers would receive either $2 a week or nothing at all," said Renney.

"For every dollar in tax cuts that goes to the bottom half of income earners, more than two million New Zealanders, National wants to give ten dollars to the top 5% of income earners and landlords."

"This is a question of priorities. If the Government is going to spend $11 billion, it should be focusing that money on public services like health, education and housing or on boosting incomes for families who need it, not a tax package focused on the well-off."

The analysis used National’s proposed tax policies and data from Treasury and IRD to calculate who would receive the benefit of those policies. These policies include the income tax bracket changes, the removal of the top rate of 39% and the property tax changes.

The total cost of these changes in terms of lost revenue is $11 billion over three years.

The proposed tax bracket adjustments and removal of the top tax rate delivers significant gains to those earning over $129,500 - who are the top 5% of income earners.

The top 5% of earners would receive $3.3 billion in income tax cuts over three years. Property investors stand to gain $2.5 billion from the axing of interest rate deductibility and ring fencing of losses, and cutting the bright line test back to two years.

"When you add it all together top income earners and those who own multiple properties end up with the lion’s share of the income benefits of National’s tax cuts - $5.8 billion or 53% of the gains," said Renney.

"If Christopher Luxon was Prime Minister he would gain around $54,000 over three years, or $349 a week, quite apart from the gains from the properties he owns. A minimum wage worker would gain $2.15 a week - not enough for a loaf of Tip Top White.

"These are massive and uncosted tax cuts the country can’t afford, targeted at the most well-off. Instead of supporting workers with Fair Pay Agreements, lifting the minimum wage, and strengthening public services, National believes that $2.15 a week is enough.

"National’s tax cut policy is simply not responsible. We’ve already seen the destructive impact of the UK’s now abandoned tax cut plan under former PM Liz Truss and yet National is not heeding the lesson.

"The NZCTU urges National to rethink its approach and, instead, concentrate on supporting working families and funding the public services they need."