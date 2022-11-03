Dozens of new innovative projects awarded funding - Verrall

Thursday, 3 November, 2022 - 09:57

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

Newly funded projects include looking at stimulating immune cells to combat cancer, harnessing the power of thermal spikes, and understanding the sounds of te reo Māori in an acoustically varied world.

Other successful recipients will focus on climate change, diabetic heart disease, antibiotic resistance and exploring aspects of our cultural history.

A total of 113 new projects have been approved for funding with $77.391 million being invested over the next three years.

The Marsden Fund Te Pūtea Rangahau a Marsden supports research across a wide range of disciplines from biomedical sciences, engineering, mathematics, physics and chemistry, through to social sciences including Māori studies, public policy, social linguistics, and the humanities.

"Marsden is our premier investigator-led fund, it supports bright ideas from our top researchers. This investigator-led research has resulted in many unexpected discoveries in the past, such as how melanin operates to protect our skin from UV radiation.

"This year, there were no COVID-19-related disruptions to the funding round processes. Contingency planning and lessons from the past two years ensured the Fund maintained a fair, robust and defensible process.

"Encouragingly this funding round has seen 1 in 10 researchers of successful projects identify as Māori.

"Supporting Māori researchers in our research system is an important priority for the Government."

The full results and researcher contact details for media comment will be on the Royal Society Te Apārangi website www.royalsociety.org.nz.