Dan Bidois selected as National’s candidate in Northcote - National Party

Sunday, 6 November, 2022 - 20:51

Dan Bidois (NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄpuhi) has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Northcote for the 2023 General Election.

"I’m excited to be selected as National’s candidate for Northcote and grateful for the support of our local party members," Mr Bidois says.

"Northcote is my home and I’m incredibly passionate about seeing this beautiful part of Auckland become the best place to live, work and raise a family.

"Here in Northcote, we’ve had a front row seat to Labour’s complete inability to deliver. The Government has spent up large on a cycle bridge we didn’t want - wasting $51 million on consultants and fees before scrapping it anyway.

"Labour’s wasteful spending is fuelling inflation and making everything more expensive. Christopher Luxon and our National team have a plan to restore discipline to government spending and responsibly manage the economy to address the cost-of-living crisis and help Kiwis get ahead.

"Despite the skyrocketing spending, outcomes are getting worse in core areas like education, health and public safety. I know the value of a good education - it was my ticket to a better life. I was shocked to see nearly two-thirds of students fail the writing standard in a recent NCEA literacy pilot.

"In our area, over 96 per cent of emergency department patients were seen within six hours under National. Under Labour, that number has plunged by almost 13 per cent. Northcote simply can’t afford another three years of Labour.

Mr Bidois says people in Northcote want an aspirational government that can deliver for them.

"National is laser-focused on responsible economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and ensure we’re investing in better results across core services to improve the lives of all New Zealanders.

"I’m getting to work straight away campaigning hard for Northcote’s support so I can earn the right to advocate for our area as part of a Christopher Luxon-led National team.