Auckland Council Executive Leadership 'must resign' - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Monday, 7 November, 2022 - 06:47

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling for the Auckland Council’s Executive Leadership Team to resign following news of a $270 million budget blow out.

Today, the New Zealand Herald reports that Auckland Council is forecasting a massive budget shortfall of $270 million for the next financial year. This is much worse than the $90-150 million shortfall projected in the 2022/23 Annual Budget.

Ratepayers' Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "Chief Executive Jim Stabback and his Leadership Team must accept responsibility for the parlous state of Council finances. While the Governing Body is responsible for determining the Budget it is Council officers who hold the purse strings."

The $270 million shortfall comes after Mayor Wayne Brown warned Aucklanders that the region was sailing into an economic storm. Mayor Brown has called for major cost savings within the Auckland Council Group. However, a proposed 12% rate increase is unacceptable.

"We believe it is appropriate in these circumstances for the Executive Leadership to step down. Aucklanders voted overwhelmingly for change at the top. Mayor Brown should have the opportunity to start his term with a blank slate of key management personnel," Mr. Van Veen says.

"The size of this blow out means everything must be on the table. That means suspending ratepayer funding of Auckland Unlimited and Eke Panuku. Selling shares in the Ports of Auckland, or even the Airport, must also be considered to avoid undue burden on ratepayers."