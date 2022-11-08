Labour’s ‘shovel ready’ projects fail to get off the ground - Chris Bishop

Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 - 08:45

Two and a half years on from Labour’s announcement of "shovel-ready" infrastructure projects as part of their Covid-19 rebuild plan, only a quarter have been completed and 11 haven’t even started, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"This is yet another example of Labour’s chronic inability to deliver anything.

"Projects were clearly chosen for the political benefit of Labour MPs and candidates around the country in the 2020 election, rather than because they were funded and ready to go.

"The selection criteria was opaque and seems largely to have been driven by the need for Labour MPs to be seen to be doing something.

"Only 58 of the 229 approved projects have been completed. Incredibly, there are still 11 projects yet to be started and two projects haven’t even got government funding in place.

"Seventy-two of the projects are not due to be completed until late next year - which will be three and a half years after the ‘shovel-ready’ funding was announced. Some won’t even be finished until as late as late 2025.

"Given Labour’s track record of delivery so far, the public should expect to see the ‘shovel-ready’ projects still being built in 2026 and 2027.

"This is a new low for a Labour Government that has become expert in spin over substance.

"National will manage the economy better and deliver the infrastructure New Zealand needs."