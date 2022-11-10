Targeting hardship: more funding to Porirua development - Woods

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 05:00

$204 million to advance urban development in eastern Porirua Focus on: high-quality homes, areas of need, improving infrastructure Capacity created for 2,000 homes on privately owned land Improved transport connections Creates a significant pipeline of work to support economic growth Brings total investment to $340 million

The Government is committing to more transformative improvements to housing and critical infrastructure in eastern Porirua says Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods, announcing a further $204 million in funding to advance urban development there.

"Eastern Porirua has strong and vibrant communities, but it is in critical need of investment and regeneration. Our strong economic management means we are well placed to build on our investments in the critical services New Zealanders need to maintain momentum on projects like this," said Megan Woods.

"Infrastructure underpins new housing developments and the economy. This investment will result in more build-ready land, unlocking the potential for a further 2,000 homes, as well as better local flood defences, improved transport links and town centre upgrades.

"Our investment today extends beyond bricks and mortar, pipes and roads. It is an investment in the future of eastern Porirua which will see more connected neighbourhoods, more affordable home ownership and economic growth.

"Working with our project partners Porirua City Council and NgÄti Toa Rangatira, it is an opportunity to set the foundations for thriving communities - now, and into the future."

Today’s funding announcement is in addition to the $136 million already committed to the project last year, bringing the total amount of HAF funding in eastern Porirua to $340 million.

"The combined $340 million investment will enable the delivery of up to 744 new homes on Crown land. This includes replacing 186 old KÄinga Ora homes that are no longer fit for purpose, building an additional 100 public homes, and up to 458 affordable and market homes," Megan Woods said.