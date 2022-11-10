Aged Care Matters reveals aged depictions of the PM and Deputy PM

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 09:00

The impact on the aged residential care sector of chronic government underfunding is the focus of a creative advertising campaign launched today by Aged Care Matters.

The sector is grappling with the effects of a broken funding system, rising costs, an acute shortage of registered nurses, and harsh immigration settings, resulting in the closure this year of nearly 1000 aged care beds.

Aged Care Matters, a movement by members of the New Zealand Aged Care Association formed to raise awareness of the crisis facing the aged care sector, wants politicians to recognise that restricted access to services for older New Zealanders will affect them too.

As part of the campaign, digital billboards near Parliament are showing what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson might look like when they are in their late 70s and early 80s - the ages at which many Kiwis move into care homes because they are no longer able to live safely in their homes.

The billboards include projected figures[1] that found, by the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reaches 82, New Zealand will need 66,100 more aged care beds and 12,400 more aged care nurses.

The campaign urges the Labour Government to address today’s funding shortfall, so the aged residential care sector can provide for the needs of New Zealand’s older population now and in the future.

Aged Care Matters spokesperson and Summerset Chief Executive Officer, Scott Scoullar, says despite commissioning two reports demonstrating the grim future for the increasing proportion of New Zealanders who will struggle to access aged care services in the future, politicians have ignored the sector’s plight.

"We hope our advertising campaign will grab the attention of Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson, as well as the general public they serve, and they acknowledge what we have been saying all along - the aged residential care sector is at a tipping point," he says.

Earl Gasparich, the Chief Executive Officer at Metlifecare, says if the Government doesn’t address the issues now, "we will see services for older New Zealanders close and care options will shrink as the demand for aged care increases, given New Zealand’s aging population.

"If we continue on this trajectory, it’s unclear how the sector will cope when Labour leaders need aged residential care themselves."

Oceania Healthcare Chief Executive Officer, Brent Pattison is particularly concerned about the everyday New Zealanders who will be affected if there are no changes to the funding model.

"When the Government controls pay rates for aged care nurses at impossibly low levels compared to overseas or public hospitals, it becomes hard to retain or recruit good people - the only option is to reduce the number of beds on offer or close facilities.

"At a time when we should be creating new aged care beds and recruiting more aged care nurses to manage our aging population, we’re losing them, and each day the consequences are snowballing. I’m worried about those who will be most affected by this - our grandparents, parents, and children."

Aged Care Matters is keen to engage with the Government to develop long-term, sustainable solutions and encourages New Zealanders wanting to support the sector to sign the petition here: [https://chng.it/p9TjWyByvk].