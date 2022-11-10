Jacinda Ardern announces visit to Viet Nam to reconnect with strategic diplomatic and business partners

Thursday, 10 November, 2022 - 08:46

New Zealand Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern has announced a bilateral visit to Viet Nam later this month, between regional summit meetings in Cambodia and Thailand. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a trade mission of business leaders in Viet Nam from 14-17 November.

The Prime Minister will depart on Saturday 12 November for Phnom Penh, for the East Asia Summit and associated Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) events and to undertake meetings with leaders from across the Indo-Pacific.

From Cambodia, Prime Minister Ardern will lead a business delegation to Viet Nam, visiting both Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Hon Damien O’Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth.

The Prime Minister has spoken of the importance of Viet Nam for New Zealand, and sees the visit as an opportunity to renew and strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The visit will support reconnection for New Zealand businesses with opportunities in Viet Nam’s emerging and dynamic market.

Business leaders joining the trade mission in Viet Nam span food and beverage, aviation, tech and services, and represent New Zealand’s commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in South-east Asia.

For many delegates, the mission will be their first time meeting their in-market partners face-to-face since the start of the pandemic, and they are using the opportunity to attend events that strengthen bilateral collaboration and innovation.

Consul General and Trade Commissioner at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) in Viet Nam, Joe Nelson, said, "We are delighted to have the Prime Minister visit South-East Asia this month and, through this trade mission, we look forward to deepening and broadening our collaborative partnerships with Viet Nam across sectors that are of strategic importance to New Zealand. NZTE is delighted to welcome such a diverse and innovative group of companies to Viet Nam that showcase the very best of New Zealand as we advance our economic recovery."

New Zealand companies visiting Viet Nam as part of the trade mission include Boring Oat Milk, ecostore, the University of Auckland, and Zespri.

From Viet Nam, Prime Minister Ardern will travel to Bangkok for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and speak at the APEC CEO Summit.